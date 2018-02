Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mick Tsikas/NO ARCHIVING

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mick Tsikas/NO ARCHIVING

Attorney-General Christian Porter, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mick Tsikas/NO ARCHIVING READ LESS

Australia's prime minister Thursday announced a ban on sexual relationships between the ministers and staffers, a measure taken after the scandal involving the deputy prime minister rocked the nation.

Malcolm Turnbull said that Barnaby Joyce made a shocking error of judgment over an affair with his former media adviser Vikki Campion, with whom he is expecting a child, and which was uncovered by the media last week.