A dead Koala and its joey are seen after bushfires swept through Kangaroo Island, Australia, 07 January 2020. EFE-EPA/DAVID MARIUZ

A general view of the fire damage at Flinders Chase National Park after bushfires swept through Kangaroo Island, Australia, 07 January 2020. EFE-EPA/DAVID MARIUZ

Australia firefighters Tuesday took advantage of improved weather conditions to bolster preparations against the nearly 200 fires that continue to burn in the country’s southeast, following months of ongoing struggles to control them.

Australia’s weather service expects rains and comparatively moderate temperatures to remain until Thursday, bringing respite to firefighters and providing an opportunity to contain the fires before conditions worsen again toward the weekend. EFE-EPA