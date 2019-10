A view of a burnt down house in Laidley, southeast Queensland, Australia, Oct. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/SCOTT DAVIS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Firefighters battle bushfires in Busbys Flat, northern New South Wales, Australia, Oct. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON O'BRIEN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A view of bushfires in Busbys Flat, northern New South Wales, Australia, Oct. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON O'BRIEN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Firefighters talk to local residents near a bushfire burning in Busbys Flat, northern New South Wales, Australia, Oct. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON O'BRIEN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Bushfires raging near the city of Casino in eastern Australia have destroyed at least 20 houses and burnt some 100,000 hectares of land, authorities said on Wednesday.

More than 40 fires are active in the state of New South Wales while dangerous conditions continue especially amid the blazes of Drake and Busbys Flat, near Casino, despite temperatures going down. EFE-EPA