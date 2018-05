Supporters of opposition candidate Javier Bertucci react during the announcement of the electoral results in Caracas, Venezuela, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ

Supporters of opposition candidate Javier Bertucci react during the announcement of the electoral results in Caracas, Venezuela, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ

Supporters of opposition candidate Javier Bertucci react during the announcement of the electoral results in Caracas, Venezuela, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ

Australia urged all Venezuelan political parties on Monday to seek a solution to the country's crisis through dialogue, following President Nicolas Maduro's re-election.

"Australia has expressed its deep concern to the government of Venezuela for the ongoing violence, deterioration of human rights and eroding respect for rule of law," a spokesperson of Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement sent to EFE.