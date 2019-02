Bahraini soccer player with Australian refugee status Hakeem Al-Araibi (2-R) walks while escorted by Thai prison officers following an extradition hearing at the Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, 04 February 2019. The extradition hearing was held to decide whether or not to extradite Al-Araibi on Bahrain's request. Al-Araibi, a former Bahrain's national soccer player, was detained by Thai authorities in late November 2018. Hakeem Al-Araibi fled to Australia from Bahrain in 2014, claiming that he was tortured after he was arrested an alleged vandalism act. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

The Australian government on Tuesday reiterated its demand for the release of Bahraini soccer player Hakeem al-Araibi, who has been granted asylum in Australia and has been detained in Thailand since November.

"Mr al-Araibi is a refugee and a permanent resident of Australia and the Government remains deeply concerned by his ongoing detention in Thailand" foreign minister Marise Payne said in a statement.