Australian Federal Minister for Home Affairs, Peter Dutton, speaks during a press conference in Brisbane, Australia, Jan 2, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DARREN ENGLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia canceled the visas in 2018 of more than 800 foreigners who committed serious crimes, including pedophilia, domestic violence, rape, armed robbery and murder, officials said on Monday.

About 500 visas were annulled for criminals committing violent crimes, including 13 murders, 125 assaults and 56 armed robberies, according to a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs.