Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 14 January 14 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO FEDELE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's immigration minister on Friday used his personal powers to cancel the visa of world tennis No. 1 Novak Djokovic, throwing the Serbian's Australian Open defense into turmoil.

On Monday, a Melbourne court overturned the Australian border authorities' decision to cancel Djokovic's visa after he arrived in the country last week with a medical exemption for not being vaccinated, citing recovery from a recent Covid-19 infection.