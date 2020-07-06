People in hazardous material overalls are seen outside of a public housing tower along Racecourse Road in Melbourne, Australia, 06 July 2020. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's most populous states of Victoria and New South Wales will close their shared border starting midnight on Monday amid a spike in coronavirus cases in the city of Melbourne.

The closure of the border between the two states, which had remained open even at the peak of the COVID-19 crisis in Australia, was announced after 127 infections were recorded in Victoria on Monday, the highest number of cases in that jurisdiction since the start of the epidemic, in addition to the death of a man in his nineties. EFE-EPA