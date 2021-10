A student parades an anti-Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison placard during a 'School Strike 4 Climate' protest in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, 15 October 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/DARREN ENGLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Prime Minister Scott Morrison addresses media during a press conference at Kirribilli House, the secondary official residence of the Prime Minister, in Sydney, Australia, 15 October 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

An environmental activist wearing a mask depicting Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison takes part in a climate change protest outside Parliament House in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, 21 October 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian government pledged on Tuesday to reach net zero emissions by 2050, ahead of the COP26 climate summit that begins this weekend in Scotland.

"At Glasgow I will confirm that Australia will continue to play our part. We will set a target to achieve net zero by 2050, and have a clear plan for achieving it," said Prime Minister Scott Morrison in an opinion piece published on his website.