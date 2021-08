A pharmacy worker dressed in full personal protective equipment is seen serving customers at Penrith, west of Sydney, Australia, August 12, 2021. EFE-EPA/DAN HIMBRECHTS NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Shuttered shops are seen at Penrith, west of Sydney, Australia, August 12, 2021. EFE-EPA/DAN HIMBRECHTS NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Health workers are seen at a drive through Covid testing facility at St Marys, west of Sydney, Australia, August 12, 2021. EFE-EPA/DAN HIMBRECHTS NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia confined its capital Thursday and the surrounding communities for seven days, after detecting a case of Covid-19.

Some 430,000 residents of the Australian Capital Territory must comply with the measure that came into force Thursday afternoon, after detecting a contagion of unknown origin in Canberra, the first in 13 months.