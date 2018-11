Demonstrators are seen during a rally at the steps of the State Library in Melbourne, Australia, 27 October 2018. Crowds supporting refugees have rallied in the Sydney and Melbourne CBDs to pressure federal politicians to bring refugees from Nauru and PNG to Australia. EPA-EFE/Penny Stephens

Protestors march during a rally in Hyde Park, Sydney, Australia, 27 October 2018. Crowds have rallied simultaneously in cities across Australia, calling for the closure of the Nauru and Manus Island immigration detention centres. EPA-EFE/Joel Carrett

Casper (L), 15, and Theo, 13, during a rally at the steps of the State Library in Melbourne, Australia, 27 October 2018. Crowds supporting refugees have rallied in the Sydney and Melbourne CBDs to pressure federal politicians to bring refugees from Nauru and PNG to Australia. EPA-EFE/Penny Stephens

The Australian government confirmed Thursday that it is evacuating asylum-seeking children held in the Australian detention centre on the Pacific island nation of Nauru, although they avoided reporting the transfer schedule.

"Children have been transferred off Nauru. That's been happening for some time," prime minister Scott Morrison told public radio on Thursday.