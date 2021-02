Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne makes a keynote speech to the diplomatic corps at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Canberra, Australia, 04 December 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A Chinese paramilitary police officer stands guard in front of the Australian Embassy in Beijing, China, 02 September 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Canberra on Monday confirmed the formal arrest of Australian journalist Cheng Lei in China on suspicion of "illegally supplying state secrets overseas."

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement that Chinese authorities filed formal charges on Friday against China-born Australian citizen Cheng, a TV anchor for Beijing's state media outlet CGTN who has been detained since Aug. 13. EFE-EPA