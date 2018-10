Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (L) speaks to the media alongside Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne (R) during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 16 October 2018. The Prime Minister is discussing overturning decades of Australian foreign policy and moving Australia's embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian Prime Minister said on Tuesday that he is "open" to recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moving the Australian embassy there, as well as to review the nuclear agreement with Iran.

"We are committed to a two-state solution, but frankly, it hasn't been going that well. Not a lot of progress has been made. And you don't keep doing the same thing and expect different results," Scott Morrison said at a news conference in Canberra.