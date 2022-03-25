Queensland, Mar 25 (EFE).- Australian authorities said Friday that the Great Barrier Reef, located in the northeast of the country, is suffering massive coral bleaching, the sixth instance since 1998, despite conditions caused by the La Nina phenomenon, which helps cool ocean waters. (Camera: HANDOUT). FOOTAGE COURTESY OF © GRUMPY TURTLE FILMS AND WWF- AUSTRALIA OF THE GREAT BARRIER REEF IN QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO SALE.

This bleaching linked to the climate crisis comes at a time the UNESCO mission is evaluating the health of the Great Barrier Reef, which runs the risk of being classed on the list of Heritage in Danger this year, as well as measures adopted to protect it within the framework of the Plan Arrecifes 2050.