Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison inspects damage created by floodwaters from a helicopter during a visit to flood affected areas in Sydney, Australia, 24 March 2021. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Flood affected areas are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor and Pitt Town areas along the Hawkesbury River near Sydney, Australia, 24 March 2021. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A partly submerged house is seen from a helicopter in flood affected areas in the Windsor and Pitt Town areas along the Hawkesbury River near Sydney, Australia, 24 March 2021. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Mother and daughter hug after being reunited following an evacuation as State Emergency Service (SES), New South Wales (NSW) police and local residents help load supplies onto police and SES boats to be sent out to areas cut off by floodwaters around Windsor, outside Sydney, Australia, 24 March 2021. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's emergency services continued Wednesday to evacuate people in the east of the country amid the risk of further flooding due to overflowing rivers, as the first death was reported and persistent rains subsided.

After six days of flooding, the worst in decades in New South Wales, the state's police said in an early afternoon statement that the body of a man was found inside a car trapped in floodwaters in the town of Glenorie in north-west Sydney, one of the areas hardest hit by the natural disaster. EFE-EPA