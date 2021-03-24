Australia's emergency services continued Wednesday to evacuate people in the east of the country amid the risk of further flooding due to overflowing rivers, as the first death was reported and persistent rains subsided.
After six days of flooding, the worst in decades in New South Wales, the state's police said in an early afternoon statement that the body of a man was found inside a car trapped in floodwaters in the town of Glenorie in north-west Sydney, one of the areas hardest hit by the natural disaster. EFE-EPA