New South Wales Police take part in a security drill ahead of the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit, in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (L) and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (R) pose for a photograph ahead of a Bilateral Meeting held prior to the start of the start of the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit, in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (L) and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (R) attend a joint press conference held prior to the start of the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit, in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (L) and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (R) pose for a photograph following the Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders' Dialogue held prior to the start of the start of the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit, in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's prime minister Friday criticized an ongoing trend of protectionism during an economic forum, ahead of a special meeting of ASEAN countries in Sydney over the weekend.

Malcolm Turnbull's comments come days after the United States had imposed heavy tariffs on steel and aluminum imports exempting Australia, Canada and Mexico, which led to discontent, mainly in the European Union.