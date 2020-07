Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 10 July 2020. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

An airport display screen showing cancelled Jetstar flights to Melbourne at Sydney Airport, Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, 09 July 2020. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia will slash the number of international arrivals by more than half from next week as it deals to the fresh COVID-19 outbreak in Melbourne, the country’s prime minister said Friday.

"We agreed today to a reduction in the number of inbound arrivals into Australia across those ports that are able to accept returning Australian citizens and residents," Scott Morrison told reporters at a press conference in Canberra following a National Cabinet meeting on Friday. EFE-EPA