Players arrive at Adelaide Airport ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament, Adelaide, Australia, 14 January 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/MORGAN SETTE NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Rafael Nadal (C) arrives at Adelaide Airport ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament, Adelaide, Australia, 14 January 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/MORGAN SETTE NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Dominic Thiem arrives at Adelaide Airport ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament, Adelaide, Australia, 14 January 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/MORGAN SETTE NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian authorities on Sunday defended anti-Covid-19 measures enforced against at least 47 tennis players and their entourages upon their arrival in the country ahead of the Australian Open.

This includes confining players to their hotel rooms for 14 days with no chance to train for the year's first grand slam that begins on Feb. 8, after positive cases were detected among passengers on international flight arrivals. EFE-EPA