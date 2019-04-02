Members of the Chilean Australian community from the National Campaign for Truth and Justice in Chile, Australia wear pictures of some of the victims following a brief court appearance by Adriana Rivas at Central Local Court in Sydney, Australia, Apr. 02 , 2019. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A court in Australia on Tuesday postponed ruling on a bail petition filed by the defense team of a Chilean former secret police agent of the Augusto Pinochet military dictatorship, who is facing extradition to her native country over kidnapping charges.

Chile had requested the extradition of Adriana Rivas in 2014 over her alleged involvement in seven kidnappings between 1974 and 1977, when she was an agent of the National Intelligence Directorate (DINA), or the Chilean secret police during the 1973-1990 dictatorship regime of Pinochet.