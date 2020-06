Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison looks on during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 19 June 2020. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 19 June 2020.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 19 June 2020.

The Australian government announced Friday that it was the ongoing target of a widespread ‘sophisticated, state-based’ cyber attack.

"This activity is targeting Australian organizations across a range of sectors including all levels of government, industry, political organizations, education, health, essential service providers and operators of other critical infrastructure,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. EFE-EPA