An Australian Defence Force (ADF) member wearing a face mask stands guard during a press conference at Surry Hills Police Station in Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, 02 August 2021. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

NSW Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott looks on during a press conference at Surry Hills Police Station in Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, 02 August 2021. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

About 300 Australian soldiers joined the police on Monday to ensure "maximum compliance" with the restrictions imposed in Sydney due to a Covid-19 outbreak linked to the highly contagious Delta variant.

"There is nothing new in this, there is no need for anybody to be concerned," about the operation that will last for approximately six weeks, New South Wales Police Minister David Elliott said at a press conference, describing the deployment of soldiers as "normal."