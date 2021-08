Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reacts during a press conference following the deadly attack at Kabul Airport, in Canberra, Australia, 27 August 2021. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

(L-R) Australian Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews, Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne and Minister for Defence Peter Dutton listen to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a press conference following the deadly attack at Kabul Airport, in Canberra, Australia, 27 August 2021. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian government terminated its evacuation operations in Afghanistan on Friday, saying that its troops left the country before the twin bombings at Kabul airport that killed dozens.

"I can confirm that not too long before the attack, Australian troops and the rest of our personnel were wheels up and out of Kabul," Defense Minister Peter Dutton announced.