An undated handout pictures made available by the CSIRO on 7 November 2018 shows a big headed African ant (Pheidole Megacephala). EPA-EFE/CSIRO HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

African ants feed off sugar left behind by campers at a retreat cottage in Magaliesburg, Johannesburg, South Africa, 09 December 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIM LUDBROOK

Big-headed African ants, one of the world's most invasive species, were eradicated from Lord Howe Island, a World Heritage Site located off the east coast of Australia, official sources announced Wednesday.

"Invasive ants pose a huge threat to Australia's diverse plant and animal life, our agriculture and our economy," said Ben Hoffman, an exotic ant specialist from the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), who was part of the team responsible for the eradication from Lord Howe Island.