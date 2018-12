Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Minister for Finance Mathias Cormann speak during a press conference as they hand down the Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook 2018/19 at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 17 December, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mick Tsikas

The Australian economy will grow 2.75 percent in the current fiscal year which ends on Jun. 30, 2019, and 3 percent in the 2019-20 fiscal year, the Treasury of Australia, said Monday, also forecasting a budget surplus for the next fiscal year.

"This growth forecast is supported by continued employment growth, which helps to maintain the unemployment rate at 5 percent, which is a quarter of a percentage point below that predicted in the budget," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said in a statement.