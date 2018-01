(FILE) People walk in the rain in the CBD of Sydney, Australia, Oct. 20, 2017. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

(FILE) An undated handout photo made available by the Arc Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies on Apr. 10, 2017 shows the bleaching damage on the corals of the Great Barrier Reef, Queensland, Australia. EPA-EFE/BETTE WILLIS/ARC CENTRE CORAL REEF STUDIES HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

(FILE) Picture dated Jun. 17, 2003 shows the skyline of Sydney standing silhouetted against a brillant orange sunset. Sydney residents will have to cut water used by half if Australia's largest city is to survive the effects of climate change brought on by global warming, Australian scientists warned Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2007. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia registered its third warmest year on record in 2017, with an average temperature of 0.95 degrees celsius above the 1967-to-1990 average, official sources announced Wednesday.

The Bureau of Meteorology stated in its annual report that the previous year's temperatures were high despite the absence of El Niño, a natural phenomenon associated with rising temperatures, and the Indian Ocean Dipole, which remained neutral during the year.