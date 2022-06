Penny Wong looks on during the Australian Financial Review (AFR) Business Summit, at the Hilton Hotel in Sydney, Australia, 10 March 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong Thursday praised Samoa for rejecting the ambitious five-year multilateral plan of China that sparked security concerns from Australia and the United States over the stability of the strategic Pacific region.

“It was a very wise intervention,” Wong told reporters in a joint press conference with Samoa Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa in Apia.