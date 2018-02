Tropical fish swim along the edges of a coral reef off Great Keppel Island, Queensland, Australia, Nov. 25, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia has lost almost all its crustacean reefs, the most threatened marine habitats in the country, from its coastline, according to a study released Thursday.

The study, led by nonprofit Nature Conservancy, was conducted in collaboration with 10 other Australian organizations, and found that 90 to 99 percent of these reefs have disappeared, a statement from James Cook University said.