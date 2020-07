Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews sanitizes his hands after speaking at a press conference in Melbourne, Australia, 27 July 2020. EPA-EFE/DANIEL POCKETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews speaks during a press conference in Melbourne, Australia, 27 July 2020. EPA-EFE/DANIEL POCKETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The chief Victorian Health officer Brett Sutton looks on during a press conference in Melbourne, Australia, 27 July 2020. EPA-EFE/DANIEL POCKETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia recorded its highest daily total of COVID-19 cases on Monday, mostly in the state of Victoria with 532 new infections and six deaths.

Adding to the 17 additional cases registered in New South Wales, the national total Monday came to 549 infections, a new daily record in Australia that exceeded the 502 reached Wednesday. EFE-EPA