Senior members of the Australian government Tuesday awarded divers with medals and honors for their efforts in rescuing members of a soccer team who were trapped in a cave in Thailand for over two weeks.
Governor General Peter Cosgrove presented cave divers Craig Challen and Dr Richard Harris, as well as seven other Australians, with the Order of Australia and the Star of Courage for their roles in saving 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in northern Thailand earlier this month, an efe-epa journalist reports.