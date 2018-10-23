Australia on Tuesday announced the imposition of targeted financial sanctions and travel bans against five Myanmar military officers who were involved in human rights violations of the minority Rohingya under their command.
"The Rohingya crisis is the largest humanitarian crisis in Australia's region. The recent United Nations Fact-Finding Mission found that war crimes, crimes against humanity and likely genocide had occurred in Rakhine State (in Western Myanmar)," Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement.