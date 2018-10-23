A Myanmar border guard police stands guard near a fence of Rohingyas refugees and makeshift houses at the 'no man's land' zone between the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Maungdaw district, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, 24 August 2018. According to a United Nations Humans Rights (UNHR) statement issued on 18 September 2018, The Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar released a report, in which The Mission examined the situation in three Myanmar states (Rakhine, Kachin and Shan) over 15 months, making recommendations to the United Nations (UN), the international community and to the Myanmar Government to investigate and prosecute the country's military leaders - Myanmar military (Tatmadaw) commander-in-chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and his top military leaders - for 'genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.' EPA-EFE/FILE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing (R) and Myanmar Foreign Minister and State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi (L) at Naypyitaw International Airport in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 06 May 2016. According to an independent United Nations (UN) investigation report issued on 27 August 2018 -- on main findings and recommendations into facts and circumstances of alleged human rights violations and abuses carried out by military and security forces against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar -- the investigation panel has called for the country's military leaders to be investigated and prosecuted for 'war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.' EPA-EFE/FILE/HEIN HTET

Rohingya refugees gather near a fence at the 'no man's land' zone at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Maungdaw district, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, 24 August 2018. Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Fatou Bensouda released a statement on 18 September 2018, announcing the opening of a preliminary examination into Myanmar's alleged deportation of Rohingya people from Myanmar to Bangladesh, as well as other potential crimes. EPA-EFE/FILE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Australia on Tuesday announced the imposition of targeted financial sanctions and travel bans against five Myanmar military officers who were involved in human rights violations of the minority Rohingya under their command.

"The Rohingya crisis is the largest humanitarian crisis in Australia's region. The recent United Nations Fact-Finding Mission found that war crimes, crimes against humanity and likely genocide had occurred in Rakhine State (in Western Myanmar)," Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement.