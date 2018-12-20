Thousands of students rally demanding action on climate change from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, in Sydney, Australia, 30 November 2018. The protests were organized in the wake of a UN report stating that Australia was 'falling short' of meeting emission commitments. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Kayna Fichadia (C) of North Sydney Girls' High School holds a placard as thousands of students rally demanding action on climate change from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, in Sydney, Australia, 30 November 2018. The protests were organized in the wake of a UN report stating that Australia was 'falling short' of meeting emission commitments. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A demonstrator dressed as a 'guardian angel' participates in a protest as part of the international Extinction Rebellion movement in Melbourne, Australia, 16 November 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DANIEL POCKETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Thousands of students rally demanding action on climate change from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, in Sydney, Australia, 30 November 2018. The protests were organized in the wake of a UN report stating that Australia was 'falling short' of meeting emission commitments. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia will suffer from extreme heat and more frequent fires as a result of climate change, as well as an increase in sea levels, flood risks and ocean acidification, according to a biannual study by government agencies released Thursday.

The report "State of the Climate 2018" prepared by the Australian Bureau of Meteorology and the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) indicates that from 1910 to the present time the average land and sea surface temperature in Australia has increased by more than one degree Celsius.