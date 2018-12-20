Australia will suffer from extreme heat and more frequent fires as a result of climate change, as well as an increase in sea levels, flood risks and ocean acidification, according to a biannual study by government agencies released Thursday.
The report "State of the Climate 2018" prepared by the Australian Bureau of Meteorology and the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) indicates that from 1910 to the present time the average land and sea surface temperature in Australia has increased by more than one degree Celsius.