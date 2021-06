People are tested for COVID-19 at a pop-up clinic at Rushcutters Bay in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 27 June 2021. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

People are tested for COVID-19 at a pop-up clinic at Rushcutters Bay in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 27 June 2021. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

People are tested for COVID-19 at a pop-up clinic at Rushcutters Bay in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 27 June 2021. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian states have increased anti-Covid-19 restrictions with the aim of stopping the expansion of an outbreak linked to the Delta variant, which has forced a lockdown in Sydney.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said in an interview Monday with public broadcaster ABC ahead of a national security committee meeting to address the new health crisis, that it was "a critical time."