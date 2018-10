Crop farmer Neil Westcott stands in a field of his failed Canola crop near Parkes, New South Wales, Australia, 14 August 2018. The New South Wales government on 08 August 2018 declared that 100 percent of the state was impacted by drought, on the back of a drier-than-expected start to winter. EPA-EFE/FILE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia has a 70 percent chance of being affected by the El Nino phenomenon by the end of the year, which would aggravate the severe drought suffered by several parts of its territory, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) declared late Tuesday.

"The chance of an El Nino developing in the coming season has increased. When these criteria have been met in the past, an El Nino event has developed around 70 percent of the time," the BOM announced on their website.