East Timor's President Jose Ramos Horta (R) holds a souvenir as Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong looks on during a meeting in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, 31 August 2022. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

East Timor's President Jose Ramos Horta (R) accompanied by Foreign Minister Adaljiza Xavier Magno (2-R) attend a meeting with Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong (2-L) in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, 31 August 2022. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

East Timor's President Jose Ramos Horta (R) listens to Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong during a meeting in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, 31 August 2022. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

Australia issued a veiled warning to Timor-Leste on Thursday about the risks of associating with China in developing the Greater Sunrise oil and gas fields, a project that has been stalled for decades.

"We know that economic resilience can be affected, can be constrained by unsustainable debt burdens or lenders who have different objectives," Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said at a press conference in Timor-Leste capital Dili.