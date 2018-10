US President Donald J. Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shake hands at the start of a historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES / SPH EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) hold hands as they cross the military demarcation line (MDL) at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL / POOL

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks out of the West Wing to deliver remarks to members of the news media on his recent trip to North Korea and his appreciation for outgoing US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Oct. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Australia and Japan on Wednesday agreed to retain pressure on North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

The agreement was adopted during talks between Australian foreign minister Marise Payne, defense minister Christopher Pyne and their Japanese counterparts Taro Kono and Takeshi Iwaya in Sydney.