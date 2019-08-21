AustralianPrime Minister Scott Morrison (R) speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, August 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/Marc Tewksbury AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia will join a United States-led coalition to ensure freedom of international trade and navigation in the Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with Iran and after a spate of attacks on vessels in the region, the country's prime minister announced Wednesday.

"This destabilizing behavior is a threat to Australian interests in the region," Scott Morrison told reporters, reasoning that "15 to 16 percent of crude oil and 25 to 30 percent of refined oil destined for Australia transits through the Strait of Hormuz."