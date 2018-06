A man walks past a Huawei logo at the world's biggest computer fair CeBIT in Hanover, Germany on Mar. 17, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/OLE SPATA

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the VivaTech fair in Paris, France, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

An Australian intelligence committee said it is considering summoning the founder of Facebook for a public hearing following revelations his company made a data-sharing deal with Huawei and other Chinese tech companies.

Labor MP Anthony Byrne, deputy chair of the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security, said Mark Zuckerberg owes an explanation to Australian Facebook users.