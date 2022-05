Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare (L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) attend a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 09 October 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/THOMAS PETER / POOL

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang shakes hands with Micronesian President David Panuelo (L) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 13 December 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NOEL CELIS / POOL

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (front) and Foreign Minister Penny Wong (rear) arrive to attend a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida at the Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo, Japan, 24 May 2022, on the sidelines of the Quad leaders' summit, between the United States, Japan, India and Australia. EPA-EFE/ISSEI KATO / POOL

Australia's new prime minister said Thursday that his country must "respond" to China's moves to increase its influence in the Pacific, as his foreign minister traveled to Fiji to try to counter Beijing's growing influence.

Anthony Albanese said Australia had "dropped the ball" and Foreign Minister Penny Wong's visit to Fiji and other nations would show that Canberra wants to "step up."