Head prosecutor Fred Westerbeke speaks during a press conference of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on the ongoing investigation of the Malaysia Airlines MH17 crash in 2014, in Bunnik, The Netherlands, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

The Netherlands and Australia on Friday declared Russia responsible for the downing of a Malaysia Airlines passenger plane over rebel-held territory in Ukraine, an announcement that came a day after Dutch investigators said the missile and the launch system used in the attack belonged to a Russian military brigade.

Flight MH17 was traveling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on July 17, 2014, when it was struck by a Buk ground-to-air missile, which caused the aircraft to explode and disintegrate in mid-air. All 298 people on board were killed.