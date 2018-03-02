New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at the Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Mar. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull reacts during a joint press conference with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (not pictured) at Kirribilli House in Sydney, Australia, Mar. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The prime ministers of Australia and New Zealand on Friday expressed different positions over nuclear non-proliferation at a time of heightened tension in the Asia-Pacific region over North Korea's repeated weapons testing.

At a joint press conference in Sydney after a bilateral meeting where various bilateral and multilateral matters were discussed, Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern committed to working together to arrest nuclear proliferation, but Turnbull asserted his opposition to signing the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons that was passed in 2017, which New Zealand has already signed.