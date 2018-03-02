The prime ministers of Australia and New Zealand on Friday expressed different positions over nuclear non-proliferation at a time of heightened tension in the Asia-Pacific region over North Korea's repeated weapons testing.
At a joint press conference in Sydney after a bilateral meeting where various bilateral and multilateral matters were discussed, Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern committed to working together to arrest nuclear proliferation, but Turnbull asserted his opposition to signing the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons that was passed in 2017, which New Zealand has already signed.