Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 30 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Lukas Coch

US President Donald J. Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shake hands at the start of a historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, 12 June 2018. EPA-EFE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES / SPH EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A North Korean solider stands guard at an entrance shaft prior to the detonation of explosives during the first day of dismantling at North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear test site in Punggye-ri, North Korea, 24 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NEWS 1 KOREA SOUTH KOREA OUT

Australia on Wednesday offered its help to verify that the process of denuclearization of North Korea is genuine, a day after the signing of an agreement between the United States and the Pyongyang regime.

"I've offered Australia's services because we have expertise in that regard," Foreign Minister Julie Bishop told reporters.