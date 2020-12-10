Signs sit in the ground at Parliament House during a student climate protest in Canberra, Australia, 25 September 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A person takes part in 'Fund Our Futures Not Gas' climate rally in Sydney, Australia, 25 September 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A kangaroo jumps in bushland surrounded by smoke haze early morning in Canberra, Australia, 05 January 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia announced on Thursday that it is on track to meet its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by between 26 and 28 percent by 2030 compared to 2005 levels as established in the Paris Agreement, without using old carbon credits.

Emissions are forecast to be 436 million metric tons of CO2-e in 2030, which is 29 percent lower than the 2005 levels in accordance with the country's Technology Investment Roadmap, a strategy to accelerate development and commercialization of low emissions technologies. EFE-EPA