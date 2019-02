(FILE) A handout picture dated Dec. 10, 2003 shows refugees in the refugee camp on the Island of Nauru. EPA-EFE/RURAL AUSTRALIANS FOR REFUGEES - BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE - EDITORIAL USE ONLY

All asylum-seeking children being held at a detention center on the Pacific island nation of Nauru will soon have been evacuated, the Australian Prime Minister said Sunday.

Australia began evacuating the children in October after months of requests from doctors, humanitarian organizations, opposition members of parliament and some members of the ruling party who were concerned about the deterioration of the minors' mental health.