Japanese fishermen peeling off the skin of a Baird's beaked whale at Wada Port, in Chiba Prefecture, Japan, 30 July 2009. EPA-EFE/ FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A handout image by Sea Shepherd Australia made available on 07 January 2013 shows three dead protected Minke Whales on the deck of the Japanese Ship, Nisshin Maru in the Southern Ocean, Antarctica, 05 January 2013. EPA-EFE/FILE/TIM WATTERS / SEA SHEPHERD AUSTR HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A Japanese school child walks past the head of a slaughered 10m-long Baird's beaked whale at Wada port, Chiba prefecture, Japan, 21 June 2007. The slaughter was the first of the 2007 whaling season in Japan. EPA-EE/FILE/EVERETT KENNEDY BROWN

The Australian government on Thursday reiterated its opposition against Japan's proposal to lift the global moratorium on commercial whaling and stressed that it remains "steadfastly" opposed to all kinds of whaling.

"Australia remains steadfastly opposed to all forms of commercial and so-called 'scientific' whaling," a joint statement by Foreign Minister Julie Bishop and Environment and Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg reads.