A Chinese woman walks past a 'Google' brand name and logo, near the Google office in Beijing, China, 03 August 2018 (reissued 01 January 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A visitor walks near a billboard sign featuring a new logo and name 'Meta' in front of Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California, USA, 29 October 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Australia has ordered global tech giants to show what measures they are taking to combat child abuse on their platforms or face hefty fines, the government reported on Tuesday.

Australia's eSafety commissioner has issued legal notices to Apple, Meta (parent company of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram), Microsoft and its Skype platform, as well as Snap and Omegle, which must respond within 28 days as part of its initiative to drive transparency and accountability from the multinationals.