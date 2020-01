A handout photo made available by the New South Wales (NSW) Rural Fire Service (RFS) shows moments from the funeral of NSW RFS firefighter Geoffrey Keaton, in Minchinbury, Sydney, Australia, 02 January 2020. EFE/EPA/NSW RFS HANDOUT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the New South Wales (NSW) Rural Fire Service (RFS) shows NSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons (L) during the funeral of NSW RFS firefighter Geoffrey Keaton, in Minchinbury, Sydney, Australia, 02 January 2020.

Burnt-out bushland surrounds the Princes Highway in Ulladulla, New South Wales, Australia, 02 December 2020.

A burnt-out van is seen in Ulladulla, New South Wales, Australia, 02 December 2020.

One more person has died in Australia due to the bushfires raging in the country's southeast, taking the death toll since October to 17, while thousands of people were getting ready to evacuate from affected areas, authorities said on Thursday.

"I'm sad to have to report that there are at least 17 people that at this stage we cannot account for," Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said in a press briefing. EFE-EPA