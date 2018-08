US whistleblower and politician Chelsea Manning speaks at the internet media convention re:publica in Berlin, Germany, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HAYOUNG JEON

The government of Australia is planning to ban Chelsea Manning, the former military analyst who leaked United States' intelligence-related documents to Wikileaks, from entering the country, the company which is organizing her tour of Oceania said on Thursday.

Think Inc, which had planned Manning's appearances in Australia and New Zealand starting from Sunday, said that the Australian authorities had advised they inteded to deny her a visa, citing her criminal record.