Australian authorities plan to sacrifice a racing pigeon that supposedly crossed the Pacific Ocean on a boat from the United States, leading to a social media campaign to save it.

The Agriculture and Environment Ministry said in a Friday statement, that if the bird’s provenance is confirmed, it could pose a "risk" to the native bird population and the poultry industry - valued at AU$3,700 million ($2,875 million) - as the pigeon could "carry a number of diseases."