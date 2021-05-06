A do not enter sign is seen outside the Pullman Hotel Melbourne, Australia, 10 February 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK ANDERSON NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia will keep its international borders closed into 2022 due to uncertainties surrounding the Covid-19 vaccine rollout and new variants of the virus, the country's finance minister said in an interview published Thursday.

"Given uncertainties that exist not just in the speed of the vaccine rollout but also the extent of its effectiveness to different variants of Covid, the duration of its longevity and effectiveness, these are all considerations that mean we won't be seeing borders flung open at the start of next year with great ease," Simon Birmingham told The Australian in an interview. EFE