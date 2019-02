Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces the government's climate package at a function in Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Anti Adani protesters are seen outside a hotel where Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces the government's climate package at a function in Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian government on Monday announced a climate change plan injection of AU$2 billion (about $1.4 billion) over 10 years to reduce the country’s emissions by 2030.

"My government acknowledges that we must accept the facts of climate change, address it, and we do so with cool heads not just impassioned hearts," said Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who insisted that Australians don’t have to choose between the economy and the environment.